Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 10.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $491,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,073. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day moving average is $227.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

