DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 716,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $131.36. 2,329,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

