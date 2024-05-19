Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,115.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $16.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,917.50. The company had a trading volume of 191,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,974. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,036.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,820.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.