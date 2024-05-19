Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average is $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.82.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

