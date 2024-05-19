Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.01. 1,048,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,081. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.14. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.93.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

