Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,773 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,541,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $148.79. 1,258,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

