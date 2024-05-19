TRON Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.68 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and $217.94 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,441,838,678 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

