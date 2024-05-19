Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $367.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,142. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $369.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

