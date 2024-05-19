BNB Price Reaches $576.25 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $576.25 or 0.00863612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $85.05 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,586,312 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,586,350.98964554. The last known price of BNB is 579.8735136 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2162 active market(s) with $1,321,149,568.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

