Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 61,571 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 8,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 14,436,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,223,576. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

