Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,623 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,630. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

