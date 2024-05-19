Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,305,000 after purchasing an additional 577,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.47. 1,310,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,796. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

