Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,166,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Booking by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 39,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,937,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $26.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,708.35. The company had a trading volume of 198,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,573.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,467.66. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

