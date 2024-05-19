Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,633 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $69.74.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

