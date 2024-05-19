Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,990 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.58. 190,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.08 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

