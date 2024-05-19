Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in Booking by 39.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $26.66 on Friday, hitting $3,708.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,573.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,467.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.