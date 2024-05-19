Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Micron Technology by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.29. 13,774,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,998,132. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

