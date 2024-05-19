VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Cut by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,752,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,770,332. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

