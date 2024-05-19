Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,627 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.30% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. 88,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,640. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $819.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

