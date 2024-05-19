Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,960 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $48.37.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
