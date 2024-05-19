Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,960 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.