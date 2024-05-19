QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,140.88

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. QUASA has a market cap of $201,954.28 and approximately $1,140.88 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,743.23 or 1.00033627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011761 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006650 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145118 USD and is down -17.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $669.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

