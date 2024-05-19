NorthRock Partners LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 395,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.05.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

