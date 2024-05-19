Lee Financial Co Acquires Shares of 427 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. 4,373,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

