Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $9.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. 53,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,595. The company has a market capitalization of $293.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

