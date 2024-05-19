The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Hershey by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.04. 1,180,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $267.25.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

