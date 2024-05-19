Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,284 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $65.67. 15,703,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,259,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

