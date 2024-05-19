Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 19,121 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,121 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.35. 1,075,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

