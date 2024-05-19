Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. 213,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

