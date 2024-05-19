Arjuna Capital Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arjuna Capital lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,687,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,242,000 after buying an additional 487,671 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 873.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 453,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,380,000 after buying an additional 407,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,529,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,445,000 after buying an additional 203,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

STT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. 1,814,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

