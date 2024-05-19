Arjuna Capital Purchases 595 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $210.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,670,956. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

