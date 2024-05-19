Arjuna Capital Purchases 81 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $799.83. The company had a trading volume of 543,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,355. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $780.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.44.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

