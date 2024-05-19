Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 32,506 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Arjuna Capital owned approximately 0.07% of HNI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $429,067.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,172 shares of company stock worth $832,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $45.98. 237,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,382. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 94.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

