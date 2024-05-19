Lego Coin (LEGO) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Lego Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lego Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and approximately $5.71 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin launched on April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40420705/legocoin%5Fwhitepaper-v1.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

