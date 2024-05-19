Arjuna Capital Sells 22,714 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arjuna Capital reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $675,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.4 %

Best Buy stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.