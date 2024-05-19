JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Trimmed by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,472 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.39. 2,511,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.