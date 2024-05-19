BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 120,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,597. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.