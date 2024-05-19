Arjuna Capital Acquires 545 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,807,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.19 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

