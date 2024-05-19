Arjuna Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.92. 712,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

