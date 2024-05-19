Arjuna Capital Buys 10,448 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Financial comprises 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arjuna Capital owned about 0.55% of Amalgamated Financial worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 112,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $787.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $229,077.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

