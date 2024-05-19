Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,176,000 after buying an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.61. 4,720,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,372. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

