First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,685. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

