Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.11. 124,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,186. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

