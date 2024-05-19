Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stake Lifted by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 586,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 135,096 shares during the quarter. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals makes up about 2.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 101.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,461,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 331,592 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 770,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,675. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

