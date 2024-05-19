Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $940,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,665,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,257,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $573,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $111.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

