Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) is Robinson Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 193.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,108 shares during the period. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13,407.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

VMO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

