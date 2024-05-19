Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 75,579 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II makes up 1.9% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 2.29% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 376,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MQT remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 55,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

