Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,019,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,296. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

