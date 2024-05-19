Hamel Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 29,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.88. 1,619,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.