Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 684 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3,512.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.15. 173,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,645. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $293.21.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

