Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. 71,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,862. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.